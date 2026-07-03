If you were to ask me in middle school if I was a reader, my response would have been “Of course not.” In high school I stayed away from Korean pop music like the plague, so when the K-pop band BTS was gaining national attention in the summer of 2017, I was confused about why news outlets were talking about “Back to School” in June. Obviously I didn’t read the articles … 

I was also never going to watch anime even though I had friends who did and tried their darndest to get me to. 

Sarah Chase is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.