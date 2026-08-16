Teacher shortages are not a new issue, especially in the state of Alabama. While many of our recent staff opinions have focused on ensuring you have the best summer possible before school starts or getting your student back in the academic mindset before they walk through those doors again, “appreciating your teachers” seems to have slipped through the cracks.
AL.comrecently reported Alabama is facing a teacher shortage crisis. The 2025-26 school year saw almost 800 elementary education positions difficult to fill with fully qualified teachers. Early childhood education saw almost 400 vacancies. The total teacher shortage count for that school year was 3,413, which is over 600 more than the previous year. In Alexander City Schools, the retention rate was just 22% in 2022.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXTREME HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory this afternoon, heat index values up
to 109. For the Extreme Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions
with heat index values up to 113 expected.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the
Extreme Heat Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat and high humidity events. Hot temperatures and high
humidity may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXTREME HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory this afternoon, heat index values up
to 109. For the Extreme Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions
with heat index values up to 113 expected.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the
Extreme Heat Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat and high humidity events. Hot temperatures and high
humidity may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&