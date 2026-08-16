Teacher shortages are not a new issue, especially in the state of Alabama. While many of our recent staff opinions have focused on ensuring you have the best summer possible before school starts or getting your student back in the academic mindset before they walk through those doors again, “appreciating your teachers” seems to have slipped through the cracks. 

AL.com recently reported Alabama is facing a teacher shortage crisis. The 2025-26 school year saw almost 800 elementary education positions difficult to fill with fully qualified teachers. Early childhood education saw almost 400 vacancies. The total teacher shortage count for that school year was 3,413, which is over 600 more than the previous year. In Alexander City Schools, the retention rate was just 22% in 2022. 

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