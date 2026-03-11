Americans across the country are preparing for tax season as W-2s make their way to everyone’s mailboxes. People often compare filling out their tax forms to learning a new language because of how stressful and confusing it can be. However, this year, I’m proud to say that Alabamians will be bringing home more money than ever thanks to the Working Families Tax Cuts — formerly known as the One Big Beautiful Bill. From Marshall to Baldwin County, Alabamians in EVERY county will get to keep more of their hard-earned money this year. We have finally done something about the affordability crisis Americans are facing rather than spewing talking points in the face of working-class Americans who are looking for answers.
On July 4, 2025, President Trump gave our nation’s birthday yet another reason to be celebrated when he signed into law the most historic tax cuts of my lifetime. Thanks to the Working Families Tax Cuts, the average American will see a $3,752 tax cut in 2026, combining to a total of $50 billion more in tax returns this year. We not only prevented the largest tax hike in history, but we cemented into law CRITICAL pro-growth tax provisions that are already delivering for Alabamians. For the first time in decades, forgotten Americans have been remembered. Blue-collar workers, who make our country go round, are finally getting the recognition they deserve. Nearly 50% of Alabamians will benefit from this bill — especially our seniors and service industry workers.