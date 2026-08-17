People ask all the time what it has been like to have a house full of teen-agers at the same time – all in various stages of growing up, worried about grades (well … most of them did), somebody always learning how to drive, or maybe figuring out how to stitch together a broken heart.
The learning to drive part is something with which I have struggled since I was 15 years old. I have never been a good driver. Yes, I have poor eyesight, and yes, I probably would have been labeled with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) if it had been around when I was younger. But, in reality, I think I just get distracted. And I am so grateful – so thankful – that, thus far, nobody has really had any serious accidents or accumulated speeding tickets.
...EXTREME HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113.
* WHERE...Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa,
Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, Randolph, Shelby, St.
Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, and Winston Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat and high humidity events.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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