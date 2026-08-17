People ask all the time what it has been like to have a house full of teen-agers at the same time – all in various stages of growing up, worried about grades (well … most of them did), somebody always learning how to drive, or maybe figuring out how to stitch together a broken heart. 

The learning to drive part is something with which I have struggled since I was 15 years old. I have never been a good driver. Yes, I have poor eyesight, and yes, I probably would have been labeled with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) if it had been around when I was younger. But, in reality, I think I just get distracted. And I am so grateful – so thankful – that, thus far, nobody has really had any serious accidents or accumulated speeding tickets. 

Michael Bird is an assistant professor of music at Faulkner University.

Recommended for you