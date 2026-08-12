Many famous successful lawyers in our state have served a stint in politics. Jere Beasley, the legendary Montgomery trial lawyer, served eight years as lieutenant governor. Having been born and raised in Barbour County, he has a good many great political stories. He shared a few with me over the years.

Jere tells a great story that illustrates how fleeting political fame and notoriety can be for a politician. Beasley was elected lieutenant governor in 1970. A young Bill Baxley was elected attorney general that same year. Albert Brewer lost a very close race to Wallace for governor that same year. All three were primed to run for governor in 1978, as Wallace could not succeed himself. State Senator Sid McDonald and Fob James also joined the “Three B’s” in the race.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at steve@steveflowers.us.

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