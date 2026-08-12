Many famous successful lawyers in our state have served a stint in politics. Jere Beasley, the legendary Montgomery trial lawyer, served eight years as lieutenant governor. Having been born and raised in Barbour County, he has a good many great political stories. He shared a few with me over the years.
Jere tells a great story that illustrates how fleeting political fame and notoriety can be for a politician. Beasley was elected lieutenant governor in 1970. A young Bill Baxley was elected attorney general that same year. Albert Brewer lost a very close race to Wallace for governor that same year. All three were primed to run for governor in 1978, as Wallace could not succeed himself. State Senator Sid McDonald and Fob James also joined the “Three B’s” in the race.
Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached atsteve@steveflowers.us.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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