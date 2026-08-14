In the last two years, an unimaginable amount of fraud has been uncovered all over the United States. This issue came to light last year when Nick Shirley, an independent journalist, single-handedly exposed MASSIVE fraud in the child care system in Minnesota when he showed up at one of the Somali-run, taxpayer-funded daycare facilities only to find it closed in the middle of the day. His work set off alarms across the country. Further investigations revealed that there have been more than $300 million taxpayer dollars stolen by Somalis in Minnesota through various fraud schemes. It’s disgusting and beyond unacceptable.

Unfortunately, the fraud isn’t confined to Minnesota. From Maine to California, we have discovered that just about every government-funded program has cheated hardworking Americans for years. Every April, millions of Americans file their tax returns. No one likes to pay taxes, but we do it to support public resources that make our lives better like schools, police, and roads. Imagine discovering that your hard-earned money is not going towards these critical services but instead funding fake Somali daycares in Minnesota, phony medical claims in Maine, and bogus real estate loans in California. I know it sounds like a joke, but it’s not. This rot runs deep in the roots of our country — it is taking serious digging to unearth how far down it goes.

Tommy Tuberville is a United States senator representing the state of Alabama.

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