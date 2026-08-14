In the last two years, an unimaginable amount of fraud has been uncovered all over the United States. This issue came to light last year when Nick Shirley, an independent journalist, single-handedly exposed MASSIVE fraud in the child care system in Minnesota when he showed up at one of the Somali-run, taxpayer-funded daycare facilities only to find it closed in the middle of the day. His work set off alarms across the country. Further investigations revealed that there have been more than $300 million taxpayer dollars stolen by Somalis in Minnesota through various fraud schemes. It’s disgusting and beyond unacceptable.
Unfortunately, the fraud isn’t confined to Minnesota. From Maine to California, we have discovered that just about every government-funded program has cheated hardworking Americans for years. Every April, millions of Americans file their tax returns. No one likes to pay taxes, but we do it to support public resources that make our lives better like schools, police, and roads. Imagine discovering that your hard-earned money is not going towards these critical services but instead funding fake Somali daycares in Minnesota, phony medical claims in Maine, and bogus real estate loans in California. I know it sounds like a joke, but it’s not. This rot runs deep in the roots of our country — it is taking serious digging to unearth how far down it goes.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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