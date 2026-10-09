Holtville erased a 13-point halftime deficit Thursday night, riding Daishaun Ziegler’s two rushing touchdowns to a 24-20 win over Greenville before a fourth-down pass deflection sealed the region victory.

The Bulldogs trailed 20-7 at halftime but took the lead in the fourth quarter. Greenville reached the Holtville 21-yard line on its final possession, only for the Bulldogs to break up a fourth-down pass with no time remaining.