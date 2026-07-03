On a hot and sunny Saturday morning in Tallassee, more than 200 kids from ages 5 to 14 flooded J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium, bringing high energy, enthusiasm and a competitive spirit to the annual youth football and skills camp hosted by Tallassee alumnus Derrick Ansley.
Ansley, the Dallas Cowboy’s passing game coordinator, has now hosted several iterations of this camp. Ansley was an all-state defensive back for the Tigers in 1999. Ansley led an undefeated Tallassee team to the Class 4A state semifinals against Jemison, which it lost 28-14. Ansley moved on to Troy University where he started 40 consecutive games, before moving to Huntingdon College to start his coaching career.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.
* WHERE...Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Coosa,
Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar,
Lowndes, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St.
Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and
Winston Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&