On a hot and sunny Saturday morning in Tallassee, more than 200 kids from ages 5 to 14 flooded J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium, bringing high energy, enthusiasm and a competitive spirit to the annual youth football and skills camp hosted by Tallassee alumnus Derrick Ansley. 

Ansley, the Dallas Cowboy’s passing game coordinator, has now hosted several iterations of this camp. Ansley was an all-state defensive back for the Tigers in 1999. Ansley led an undefeated Tallassee team to the Class 4A state semifinals against Jemison, which it lost 28-14. Ansley moved on to Troy University where he started 40 consecutive games, before moving to Huntingdon College to start his coaching career. 

PHOTOS: Ansley hosts annual football camp

Tags

Recommended for you