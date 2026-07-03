After leading Edgewood Academy to the state championship in his first season as head coach, Justin Chandler was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s AISA baseball Coach of the Year. 

Chandler’s win has as much to do with his off-field coaching philosophy as the on-field results this season. After being named Elmore County’s baseball Coach of the Year, Chandler explained that his goal is to prepare his athletes to be successful in life as much as in baseball. Chandler was an assistant coach of the Wildcats before he stepped into the role of head coach late last season. He attended Edgewood Academy and was a member of several championship teams in various sports. 