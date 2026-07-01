Wetumpka has had hundreds of incredible athletes pass through its halls over the years. Right now, one of those athletes is seeing his stock rise quickly. Pitcher Jaxon Shineflew, a 2023 graduate of Wetumpka, announced he would be transferring to Mississippi State last week. 

The left-handed pitcher spent three seasons at South Alabama, the school he committed to while at Wetumpka. At Wetumpka, Shineflew recorded a career .80 ERA, setting a school record in 2021 for his .65 ERA through 70 innings. 

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