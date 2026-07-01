Wetumpka has had hundreds of incredible athletes pass through its halls over the years. Right now, one of those athletes is seeing his stock rise quickly. Pitcher Jaxon Shineflew, a 2023 graduate of Wetumpka, announced he would be transferring to Mississippi State last week.
The left-handed pitcher spent three seasons at South Alabama, the school he committed to while at Wetumpka. At Wetumpka, Shineflew recorded a career .80 ERA, setting a school record in 2021 for his .65 ERA through 70 innings.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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