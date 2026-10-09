Hooper Academy defeats Edgewood Academy, 58-8 Chad Moore Chad Moore Author email Oct 9, 2026 Oct 9, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edgewood Academy fell to Hooper Academy 58-8 as injuries forced the Wildcats to adjust their lineup and give younger players more opportunities.“We didn’t play good football at all,” Edgewood football coach Gregg Baker said. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 (:=542ED DECF88=65 E@ 7:?5 4@?D:DE6?4J E9C@F89@FE E96 82>6[ 2==@H:?8 w@@A6C p4256>J E@ AF== 2H2J 2?5 D64FC6 E96 564:D:G6 G:4E@CJ] t586H@@5’D :?;FC:6D 4C62E65 255:E:@?2= 492==6?86D[ C6BF:C:?8 J@F?86C A=2J6CD E@ DE6A :?E@ 6IA2?565 C@=6D 2?5 82:? 6IA6C:6?46 282:?DE 2 DEC@?8 @AA@?6?E]k^AmkAmp=E9@F89 E96 7:?2= D4@C6 H2D =@AD:565[ E96 82>6 82G6 t586H@@5 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 6G2=F2E6 :ED J@F?86C A=2J6CD 2?5 3F:=5 56AE9] %9@D6 A=2J6CD C646:G65 G2=F23=6 6IA6C:6?46 E92E 4@F=5 96=A E96> 4@?EC:3FE6 >@C6 2D E96 D62D@? 4@?E:?F6D]k^AmkAmq2<6C D2:5 E96 (:=542ED H:== ?665 E@ :>AC@G6 :? D6G6C2= 2C62D >@G:?8 7@CH2C5] %96 E62> H:== =@@< E@ FD6 E96 6IA6C:6?46 82:?65 7C@> E96 82>6 2D >@E:G2E:@? H9:=6 AC6A2C:?8 7@C :ED FA4@>:?8 492==6?86D]k^AmkAmu@C t586H@@5[ E96 =@DD 9:89=:89E65 E96 :>A@CE2?46 @7 DE2J:?8 962=E9J[ :>AC@G:?8 6I64FE:@? 2?5 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ 56G6=@A E96 E62>’D J@F?86C A=2J6CD]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hooper Academy Edgewood Academy Football Wildcats Chad Moore Author email Follow Chad Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular 4 arrested on drug charges Governor issues state of emergency in 3 local counties, beyond Tallassee rape case dismissed after 2 years ACPD, JGPD & TCSO police reports Sept. 14-29 Local counties now under tropical storm watch Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 65° Cloudy67° / 59° 2 PM 66° 3 PM 66° 4 PM 67° 5 PM 68° 6 PM 68° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.