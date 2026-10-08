The Elmore County Panthers will carry their recent momentum into their matchup with the Valley Rams, with an opportunity to accomplish something the program has not done before, even the all-time series.

Elmore County enters the matchup coming off a victory over Greenville, giving the Panthers added confidence heading into a game with plenty at stake. Elmore County currently trails Valley 4-5 in the all-time series, meaning a victory would pull the two programs even at 5-5.