Ana Sofia Meyer / TPI Elmore County's returning running back, senior Tyler Payton, catches the football on a short route at the annual Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament. Payton has consistently been one of the most dangerous running backs in the county, dating back to before last season.
Ana Sofia Meyer / TPI Elmore County sophomore Nathan Smith cuts back to grab the football before scoring a touchdown. Smith is one of the young players that Caldwell has seen emerge as a potential impact player for the coming seasons.
Confidence is vitally important to success in any sport, but especially football. When you’ve got 11 guys on the field at any given time, and each of them has to compete with the confidence that the guy to their left and to their right will back them up.
This offseason, Elmore County’s football team is working on building up that confidence, starting with 7-on-7 tournaments this summer. The Panthers attended the fourth annual Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament last Friday, hosted by Wetumpka for all five public high schools in Elmore County.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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