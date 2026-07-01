Confidence is vitally important to success in any sport, but especially football. When you’ve got 11 guys on the field at any given time, and each of them has to compete with the confidence that the guy to their left and to their right will back them up.

This offseason, Elmore County’s football team is working on building up that confidence, starting with 7-on-7 tournaments this summer. The Panthers attended the fourth annual Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament last Friday, hosted by Wetumpka for all five public high schools in Elmore County. 

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Ana Sofia Meyer / TPI Elmore County's returning running back, senior Tyler Payton, catches the football on a short route at the annual Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament. Payton has consistently been one of the most dangerous running backs in the county, dating back to before last season.
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Ana Sofia Meyer / TPI Elmore County sophomore Nathan Smith cuts back to grab the football before scoring a touchdown. Smith is one of the young players that Caldwell has seen emerge as a potential impact player for the coming seasons.

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