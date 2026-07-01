On Friday night, Wetumpka hosted its fourth annual Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament. It was a mid-summer preview of what Friday nights will look like this fall, and the Wetumpka Sports Complex became a place where fans from all five Elmore County teams could celebrate. The tournament championship featured a showdown between Tallassee and Wetumpka, which Tallassee won 13-10.
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PHOTOS: Tallassee wins 4th annual Battle for the County tournament
- Ana Sofia Meyer
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- Updated
On Friday night, Wetumpka hosted its fourth annual Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament. It was a mid-summer preview of what Friday nights will look like this fall, and the Wetumpka Sports Complex became a place where fans from all five Elmore County teams could celebrate. The tournament championship featured a showdown between Tallassee and Wetumpka, which Tallassee won 13-10.
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Ana Sofia Meyer
Sports Writer
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...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo, Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
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