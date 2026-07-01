On Friday night, Wetumpka hosted its fourth annual Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament. It  was a mid-summer preview of what Friday nights will look like this fall, and the Wetumpka Sports Complex became a place where fans from all five Elmore County teams could celebrate. The tournament championship featured a showdown between Tallassee and Wetumpka, which Tallassee won 13-10.

PHOTOS: Tallassee wins 4th annual Battle for the County tournament