Editor’s Note: This is the second of a six-part series featuring Players to Watch across Elmore County squads.
Tallassee’s football program is entering a new era, under a new coach and with a new mindset this season. Things are looking promising for the Tigers ahead of the fall, although plenty of roles are still up for grabs. A handful of players for Coach Eric Folmar and his assistants have emerged as players to watch this season.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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