Editor’s Note: This is the second of a six-part series featuring Players to Watch across Elmore County squads.

Tallassee’s football program is entering a new era, under a new coach and with a new mindset this season. Things are looking promising for the Tigers ahead of the fall, although plenty of roles are still up for grabs. A handful of players for Coach Eric Folmar and his assistants have emerged as players to watch this season. 