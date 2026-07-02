Ana Sofia Meyer / TPI With its new head coach and plenty of new faces on the sidelines, the Tallassee Tigers are building back up to a level of success they haven't tasted in a while. That success has alsready started this offseason, as the Tigers claimed the title of Battle for the County winners.
Football season is full of ups and downs — good weeks, bad weeks, injuries, setbacks and victories. Winning a championship means navigating those ups and downs while continuing the push towards greatness, pushing through exhaustion or soreness for the sake of competition.
With barely a few weeks of practice with their new coaching staff, the Tallassee Tigers are already showing that fight for the sake of competition. The Tigers attended the fourth annual Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament last Friday, beating Wetumpka and dethroning the Indians as champions three years running.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT Friday. For the
second Heat Advisory, from 7 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT Friday. For the
second Heat Advisory, from 7 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&