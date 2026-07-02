Football season is full of ups and downs — good weeks, bad weeks, injuries, setbacks and victories. Winning a championship means navigating those ups and downs while continuing the push towards greatness, pushing through exhaustion or soreness for the sake of competition. 

With barely a few weeks of practice with their new coaching staff, the Tallassee Tigers are already showing that fight for the sake of competition. The Tigers attended the fourth annual  Battle for the County 7-on-7 tournament last Friday, beating Wetumpka and dethroning the Indians as champions three years running. 

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Ana Sofia Meyer / TPI With its new head coach and plenty of new faces on the sidelines, the Tallassee Tigers are building back up to a level of success they haven't tasted in a while. That success has alsready started this offseason, as the Tigers claimed the title of Battle for the County winners.