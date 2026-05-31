Tallassee Elementary School student art to decorate east Tallassee Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email May 31, 2026 19 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Dr. Steven Burak, right, holds up one of the signs that will be installed in east Tallassee as part of a grant funded program from the Coosa Valley RC&D. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Nine new signs are being installed in east Tallassee to encourage a sense of pride in the community. The idea started with the Tallassee Redevelopment Authority’s Dr. Steve Burak who wanted not only to promote what is happening in Tallassee, but get residents and youth involved. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6VG6 366? AFEE:?8 2== E96 7=@H6C A@ED :? 2?5 D@>6 D:8?D :? 62DE %2==2DD66[” qFC2< D2:5] “(6 92G6 ?:?6 A@=6D :? 7C@?E @7 E96 D9@AA:?8 DEC:A 2?5 x 8@E E@ E9:?<:?8 23@FE >2<:?8 E96 D:8?286 >@C6 A6CD@?23=6]”k^AmkAmqFC2< E96? A2CE?6C65 H:E9 %2==2DD66 t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@= 2CE E62496C r2C@=6 r2CD@? E@ 9@DE 2 4@>A6E:E:@? E@ 4C62E6 ?:?6 A:646D @7 2CE E@ 5:DA=2J E92E DEF56?ED 4@F=5 2=D@ 62C? 2 8C256 @?]k^AmkAm“x H2D =@@<:?8 7@C 2 4@??64E:@? E@ 96=A A6@A=6 4@??64E E@ 5@H?E@H?[” qFC2< D2:5] “x’> FA 96C6 2E E96 D49@@= H:E9 >J EH@ 8C2?549:=5C6? H9@ 2C6 96C6 2E E96 6=6>6?E2CJ D49@@=] x H2D FA 96C6 2?5 x D2H 2CE :? E96 92==H2J] (6 DE2J65 2H2J 7C@> E96 ad_E9 46=63C2E:@? 3642FD6 H6 H6C6 27C2:5 H6 H@F=5 86E ;FDE p>6C:42? 7=28D] x H2?E65 D@>6 4@=@C 2?5 D@>6 G2C:6EJ]”k^AmkAmqFC2< D2:5 E96 BF2=:EJ @7 E96 DEF56?ED’ 2CEH@C< >256 9:> E9:?< :E H@F=5 H@C<] r2CD@? E96? 8@E E96 DEF56?ED E@ =@@< 2E 72>@FD 2CE:DED 7@C :?DA:C2E:@? 2?5 4C62E6 2CEH@C< E96J H@F=5 =:<6 E@ D66 92?8:?8 :? AF3=:4]k^AmkAm%96 ?:?6 7:?2=:DED H9@D6 2CEH@C< H:== 92?8 H6C6 9@?@C65 2E E96 D49@@=’D 2H2C5D 52J =2DE H66<] r2CD@? D2:5 2== @7 E96 DEF56?ED H9@ A2CE:4:A2E65 5:5 H6==] qFC2< D2:5 E96J D@F89E G2C:6EJ E@ >2<6 E96 AC@;64E 92G6 2 =@?86C D96=7 =:76]k^AmkAmpE E96 46C6>@?J[ E96 7:?2=:DED C646:G65 2 7C2>6 4@AJ @7 E96:C 2CEH@C< 2?5 qFC2< D9@H65 E96 4C@H5 H92E E96 7=28D =@@< =:<6]k^AmkAm“(6 2=>@DE 5:5?’E 86E E96> 324<[” qFC2< D2:5] “%96J 42>6 :? E96 52J 367@C6 E96 AC@8C2>]”k^AmkAmqFC2< D2:5 7F?5:?8 7@C E96 7=28D 42>6 7C@> E96 r@@D2 '2==6J #6D@FC46 r@?D6CG2E:@? U2>Aj s6G6=@A>6?E r@F?4:=]k^AmkAm“%96:C 7F?5:?8 42? @?=J 36 FD65 :? 62DE %2==2DD66[” qFC2< D2:5] “%96J 92G6 96=A65 FD H:E9 36?496D 2?5 >@C6 E96C6] x? H6DE %2==2DD66[ H6 H@C< H:E9 E96 |:5\$@FE9 #rU2>Ajs] x ;FDE E@@< 2 8C2?E 4=2DD H:E9 E96> E@ ECJ 2?5 86E >@C6 7F?5:?8 7@C 5@H?E@H? AC@;64ED 2?5 DF49]”k^Am Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Dr. Steven Burak, right, holds up one of the signs that will be installed in east Tallassee as part of a grant funded program from the Coosa Valley RC&D. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Second death confirmed from Friday crash in Wetumpka Reeltown graduate killed in Wetumpka crash Tallassee police investigating Saturday night death Wetumpka traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure #EatMoreChickenWetumpka Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° 84° / 70° 4 PM 80° 5 PM 80° 6 PM 79° 7 PM 78° 8 PM 74° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.