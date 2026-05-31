Cliff Williams / TPI Dr. Steven Burak, right, holds up one of the signs that will be installed in east Tallassee as part of a grant funded program from the Coosa Valley RC&D.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Dr. Steven Burak, right, holds up one of the signs that will be installed in east Tallassee as part of a grant funded program from the Coosa Valley RC&D.

Nine new signs are being installed in east Tallassee to encourage a sense of pride in the community. 

The idea started with the Tallassee Redevelopment Authority’s Dr. Steve Burak who wanted not only to promote what is happening in Tallassee, but get residents and youth involved.

Cliff Williams / TPI Dr. Steven Burak, right, holds up one of the signs that will be installed in east Tallassee as part of a grant funded program from the Coosa Valley RC&D.
Buy Now

Cliff Williams / TPI Dr. Steven Burak, right, holds up one of the signs that will be installed in east Tallassee as part of a grant funded program from the Coosa Valley RC&D.

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