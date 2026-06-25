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Cliff Williams / TPI Noah Griggs is bringing 1220 Cafe to 17 Springs.

A Tallassee staple is opening a second location in western Elmore County.

1220 Café has been in Tallassee since 2012 and is adding its second location to 17 Springs. It is the second restaurant to announce it is coming to the complex.

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