Featured 1220 Café coming to 17 Springs Marketplace Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jun 25, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Noah Griggs is bringing 1220 Cafe to 17 Springs. Cliff Williams 334-740-1116 Cliff Williams A Tallassee staple is opening a second location in western Elmore County.1220 Café has been in Tallassee since 2012 and is adding its second location to 17 Springs. It is the second restaurant to announce it is coming to the complex. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6 2C6 E9C:==65 E@ H6=4@>6 `aa_ r27é E@ |:==3C@@< 2?5 E@ E96 |2C<6EA=246 2E `f $AC:?8D[” |:==3C@@< |2J@C p= z6==6J D2:5] “%96 C6DE2FC2?E 92D 3F:=E 2 DEC@?8 C6AFE2E:@? 7@C BF2=:EJ 7@@5[ @FEDE2?5:?8 4FDE@>6C D6CG:46 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ :?G@=G6>6?E] %96:C >6?F @776CD D@>6E9:?8 7@C 6G6CJ@?6[ 2?5 H6 36=:6G6 E96J H:== 36 2 EC6>6?5@FD 255:E:@? E@ @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]” k^AmkAm%96 A@AF=2C %2==2DD66 C6DE2FC2?E :D @H?65 2?5 @A6C2E65 3J }@29 2?5 !2> vC:88D[ $E6A96? sF882C 2?5 %@55 r@C?H2==] %96J 2=D@ @A6C2E6 %96 (92C7]k^AmkAm`aa_ r27é @776CD 8F6DED 2 7C6D9[ 72DE\42DF2= 5:?:?8 6IA6C:6?46 H:E9 2 H:56 G2C:6EJ @7 D2?5H:496D[ 92?5\E@DD65 D2=25D[ D@FAD[ 9@>6\DEJ=6 >62=D[ D627@@5 D6=64E:@?D 2?5 56DD6CED]k^AmkAmvC:88D :D 6I4:E65 23@FE @A6?:?8 `aa_ r27é :? H6DE t=>@C6 r@F?EJ]k^AmkAm“|:==3C@@< :D 6IA6C:6?4:?8 EC6>6?5@FD 8C@HE9[ 2?5 H6 2C6 6I4:E65 E@ 364@>6 A2CE @7 E92E >@>6?EF>[” vC:88D D2:5] “%96 |2C<6EA=246 2E `f $AC:?8D AC@G:56D 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 =@42E:@?] (6 =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ D6CG:?8 C6D:56?ED 2?5 G:D:E@CD H:E9 E96 7C6D9[ BF2=:EJ 7@@5 2?5 9@DA:E2=:EJ E92E 92G6 >256 `aa_ r27é 2 72G@C:E6 :? %2==2DD66]”k^AmkAm%96 @A6?:?8 52E6 @7 `aa_ r27é 2E `f $AC:?8D |2C<6EA=246 :D ?@E J6E <?@H?] q2F>9@H6C’D ':4E@CJ vC:==6 :D D4965F=65 E@ @A6? =2E6C E9:D J62C]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Millbrook 1220 Cafe 17 Springs Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from June 14 to June 21 Missing juvenile reported off Dark Corners Road Missing juvenile found safe 4 Rebels named to ASWA all-state team Reeltown signal caller makes college commitment Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 84° Mostly Cloudy84° / 71° 2 PM 84° 3 PM 84° 4 PM 84° 5 PM 83° 6 PM 82° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.