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Cliff Williams / TPI Dottie Carnes speaks to more than 100 educators at the 17th Annual Teachers Appreciation Luncheon she organizes each year through her church Beulah Baptist Church.

Dottie Carnes and Beulah Baptist Church have been working to support teachers in Reeltown, Tallassee and beyond for 17 years now. 

Nearly $30,000 was raised to aid in supplies for almost 90 teachers and provide a luncheon thanking educators for their service. Another $10,000 in door prizes was given out to teachers including coolers, cupcakes, marker boards, gift cards and drinks.

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