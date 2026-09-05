J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium saw its share of big plays Friday as Tallassee hosted Holtville in Class 4A Region 4. The big plays seemed to come one after another.

Just as the crowd was settling in, the momentum would shift. Each time it was a running back, receiver, even a kick returner making big plays for both teams. Track shoes were needed by the crowd to keep up with a game that ultimately handed the Bulldogs a 50-40 road win over the Tigers.

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Cliff Williams / TPI Holtville’s Jay Lucas (0) scores against Tallassee.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Tallassee’s Trent Morris (7) breaks through the line against Holtville.

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