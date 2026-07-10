Cliff Williams / TPI The Tallassee City Council is considering purchasing buildings along James Street in downtown Tallassee. The buildings currently are not occupied.
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Cliff Williams / TPI The Tallassee City Council is considering purchasing buildings along James Street in downtown Tallassee. The buildings currently are not occupied.

The City of Tallassee could soon be the owner of four buildings on James Street.

The buildings stretch between Tiger Paw to the building adjacent to the Roxy Garden. The properties are being offered to the City of Tallassee at a total purchase price of $150,000 by Wylie Troupe.

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