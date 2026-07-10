Featured City looking to buy James Street buildings Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jul 10, 2026 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI The Tallassee City Council is considering purchasing buildings along James Street in downtown Tallassee. The buildings currently are not occupied. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 The City of Tallassee could soon be the owner of four buildings on James Street.The buildings stretch between Tiger Paw to the building adjacent to the Roxy Garden. The properties are being offered to the City of Tallassee at a total purchase price of $150,000 by Wylie Troupe. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“x 5@?’E H2?E E@ D66 E96 3F:=5:?8D 86E 2H2J 7C@> FD[” %2==2DD66 |2J@C y@6J (:8:?E@? D2:5] “qJ AFC492D:?8 E96 3F:=5:?8D H6’== C6E2:? 4@?EC@= E@ D@>6 568C66 @7 H92E 42? 8@ :? E96>] (6 42? AFE 2== D@CED @7 E9:?8D :? E96C6] %9:D H2J[ H6 42? D2J H92E]”k^AmkAmr@F?4:= >6>36CD =:<65 E96 :562 @7 36:?8 23=6 E@ 4@?EC@= E96 3F:=5:?8D’ 56DE:?J E@ D@>6 568C66] %96J H6C6 2=D@ 4@?46C?65 23@FE @E96C 4@DED 2DD@4:2E65 H:E9 3F:=5:?8D[ AC:>2C:=J ?@E:?8 C@@7 :DDF6D] p44@C5:?8 E@ t=>@C6 r@F?EJ E2I >2AD[ E96 3F:=5:?8D 2C6 2AAC2:D65 3J E96 4@F?EJ 2E 2 4@>3:?65 S`df[ac_] (:8:?E@? D2:5 96 :D ?@E 4@?D:56C:?8 E96 3F:=5:?8 36EH66? E96 #@IJ v2C56? 2?5 E96 7:CDE 3F:=5:?8 @H?65 3J %C@FA6]k^AmkAm“(6 E9:?< :E >2J 92G6 DECF4EFC2= :DDF6D[” (:8:?E@? D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 >2J@C D2:5 E96 4:EJ 92D E96 7F?5D E@ AFC492D6 E96 3F:=5:?8D 2?5 AFE 2 C@@7 @? E96>]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 E92E :? C6D6CG6[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] “(6 2=D@ 92G6 :E H@C<65 @FE 7@C @FC 4@>>:E>6?E E@ E96 ?6H C64 46?E6C]”k^AmkAm%96 r:EJ @7 %2==2DD66 92D E@ AC@G:56 ?62C=J Sa >:==:@? 7@C E96 C64C62E:@? 46?E6C 23@FE E@ 3C62< 8C@F?5 @? v:=>6C pG6?F6] (:8:?E@? D2:5 96 2?5 E96 4@F?4:= 92G6 A=2?D 7@C E96 7F?5:?8 3FE E96 3F586ED 7@C FA4@>:?8 7:D42= J62CD :?4=F5:?8 a_af 92G6 ?@E J6E 366? 2AAC@G65]k^AmkAm(:8:?E@? E@=5 E96 %2==2DD66 r:EJ r@F?4:= vz} :D >@G:?8 @FE @7 E96 @=5 D6H:?8 A=2?E @? y@C52? pG6?F6 E96 4@>A2?J 4FCC6?E=J C6?ED 7C@> E96 4:EJ]k^AmkAm“(6 42? 5@ D@>6E9:?8 H:E9 :E[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] “|2J36 H6 42? FD6 E96 =2C86 DA246 7@C 2 D<2E:?8 C:?<] |2J36 2 3@H=:?8 2==6J] %96C6 :D DA246 E96C6 7@C 2? @77:46 … 2?5 DF49]”k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 5:5?’E 2AAC@G6 E96 AFC492D6 @7 3F:=5:?8D @C 6IA6?5:EFC6 @? E96 y@C52? pG6?F6 3F:=5:?8] w@H6G6C :E 5:5 2FE9@C:K6 E96 >2J@C E@ ?68@E:2E6 2 36EE6C AC:46 @? E96 y2>6D $EC66E 3F:=5:?8D 2?5 4@>6 324< E@ E96 4@F?4:= 367@C6 2FE9@C:K:?8 2 AFC492D6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tallassee City Council Downtown Real Estate Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular City looking to buy James Street buildings Saturday shooting death investigation ‘leaning toward self-defense’ Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from June 28 to July 5 ‘Second to none’ RHS baseball Coach of the Year named new assistant principal Cheetos always nearby for first boy born at Elmore Community Hospital Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 75° 75° / 72° 8 AM 78° 9 AM 81° 10 AM 84° 11 AM 86° 12 PM 87° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.