A fresh professional title is getting added to Trey Fetner’s list. Serving as the head baseball coach, assistant football coach and previously a science teacher at Reeltown High School, Fetner is entering his newest journey as assistant principal this fall.

Passion and people is what paves Fetner’s path as an educator. After college, he served as a missionary working with Haitian refugees then went into coaching at Lee Scott Academy in Auburn before heading to Chambers Academy in Lafayette. He earned his master’s degree, got certified and started his career in public school education at Holtville High School. He nailed his first head coaching job at Handley High School in Roanoke, made a stop at Opelika High School and then came to RHS where he was recently named the Outlook Baseball Coach of the Year.

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Submitted / TPI Reeltown High School assistant football coach, head baseball coach and former science teacher Trey Fetner is adding assistant principal to his career roster.