A fresh professional title is getting added to Trey Fetner’s list. Serving as the head baseball coach, assistant football coach and previously a science teacher at Reeltown High School, Fetner is entering his newest journey as assistant principal this fall.
Passion and people is what paves Fetner’s path as an educator. After college, he served as a missionary working with Haitian refugees then went into coaching at Lee Scott Academy in Auburn before heading to Chambers Academy in Lafayette. He earned his master’s degree, got certified and started his career in public school education at Holtville High School. He nailed his first head coaching job at Handley High School in Roanoke, made a stop at Opelika High School and then came to RHS where he was recently named the Outlook Baseball Coach of the Year.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.
* WHERE...Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Coosa,
Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar,
Lowndes, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, St.
Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and
Winston Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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