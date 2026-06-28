Cliff Williams / TPI Tallassee Mayor Joey Wiginton is hopeful about creating a system of trails to connect scenic spots such as near the Big Eddy on the Tallapoosa River with downtown and even the new Tallassee Parks and Recreation Center.
Hiking trails along the Tallapoosa River are likely coming to Tallassee.
Mayor Joey Wiginton wants to create a network of trails totaling about 5 miles that would connect an area near the Big Eddy on the Tallapoosa River to downtown and the current riverwalk. A new trail would connect to the new Tallassee Recreation Center and the Noble subdivision.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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