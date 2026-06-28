Tallassee Trails
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Cliff Williams / TPI Tallassee Mayor Joey Wiginton is hopeful about creating a system of trails to connect scenic spots such as near the Big Eddy on the Tallapoosa River with downtown and even the new Tallassee Parks and Recreation Center.

Hiking trails along the Tallapoosa River are likely coming to Tallassee.

Mayor Joey Wiginton wants to create a network of trails totaling about 5 miles that would connect an area near the Big Eddy on the Tallapoosa River to downtown and the current riverwalk. A new trail would connect to the new Tallassee Recreation Center and the Noble subdivision.

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