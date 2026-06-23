Featured Tallassee City Council approves 13 new homesites Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jun 23, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now File / TPI Development of a new subdivision along Lake Thurlow can begin after the Tallassee City Council approved a plat for the Lakeview subdivision.The development of 13 homesites was brought to the Tallassee Planning Commission and the Tallassee City Council by local developer and realtor Rodney Griffith. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“tG6CJE9:?8 >66ED 2== E96 C6BF:C6>6?ED[” r:EJ @7 %2==2DD66 3F:=5:?8 :?DA64E@C %C6J %2J=@C E@=5 E96 4@F?4:=] “xE H6?E E9C@F89 E96 A=2??:?8 4@>>:DD:@? 7:CDE] %96J 5:5?’E 92G6 2 AC@3=6> H:E9 :E]k^Am kAm%96 56G6=@A>6?E :D @77 @7 }@CE9 p?? pG6?F6 ;FDE D@FE9 @7 #@D6H@@5 r6>6E6CJ 2?5 4@?E2:?D `b 9@>6D:E6D[ EH@ @7 H9:49 2C6 H2E6C7C@?E] %96 =@ED C2?86 :? D:K6 7C@> _]bg E@ a]d 24C6D] k^AmkAmpE 2 4@F?4:= >66E:?8 :? |2C49[ E96 4@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 DA6?5:?8 FA E@ Sbh[___ E@ C6DFC7246 D@>6 @7 E96 DEC66ED =625:?8 E@ E96 ?6H 56G6=@A>6?E] vC:77:E9 :D A2J:?8 7@C E96 DEC66E :? E96 ?6H 56G6=@A>6?E] k^AmkAmvC:77:E9 2=D@ 4@?EC:3FE65 E@ E96 4:EJ DEC66ED E96 4@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 E@ A2G6]k^AmkAm“w6 H:== <:4< :? 23@FE S`_[___ 7@C E9:D[” %2==2DD66 |2J@C y@6J (:8:?E@? D2:5] “(6 ?665 E96 9@>6D :? E96 4:EJ =:>:ED]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tallassee City Council New Homes Growth Construction Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Missing juvenile reported off Dark Corners Road Missing juvenile found safe Search is still ongoing for Liam Hathcock Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from June 14 to June 21 Reeltown signal caller makes college commitment Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 82° Partly Cloudy83° / 69° 5 PM 82° 6 PM 81° 7 PM 79° 8 PM 75° 9 PM 72° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.