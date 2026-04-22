Featured Data center looking at downtown, riverfront site Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 22, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was one of the first industrial buildings in Tallassee. It was started as a textile mill taking advantage of the fall in the water of the Tallapoosa River. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmxE H2D E96 `gda >:==] xE’D ?6IE E@ E96 %2==2DD66 pC>@CJ H96C6 E96 r@?7656C2E6 pC>J 3F:=E d__ %2==2DD66 42C3:?6D]k^Am kAmr@F=5 E96 `gda >:== :? %2==2DD66 ?62C E96 %9FC=@H s2> 2?5 5@H?E@H? 364@>6 2 52E2 46?E6Cnk^AmkAm“x H2?E65 E@ ;FDE :?7@C> J@F E92E H6 92G6 2 4@>A2?J H9@VD =@@<:?8 2E AFEE:?8 :? 2 52E2 46?E6C :? E96 @=5 `gda >:==[” %2==2DD66 |2J@C y@6J (:8:?E@? E@=5 E96 %2==2DD66 r:EJ r@F?4:=] “%96J 2C6 :? 62C=J[ 62C=J DE286D]”k^AmkAm(:8:?E@? D2:5 E9@D6 369:?5 E96 :562 @7 2 52E2 46?E6C 92G6 2AAC@24965 E96 %2==2DD66 #656G6=@A>6?E pFE9@C:EJ H9@ 24EF2==J @H?D E96 D:E6 E@ =@@< :?E@ :E]k^AmkAm%96 D:E6 :D 2=D@ 8@:?8 E9C@F89 E96 AC@46DD E@ 36 564=2C65 2 7656C2= qC@H?7:6=5D D:E6 >62?:?8 E96C6 >:89E 36 7656C2= 8C2?ED 2G2:=23=6 E@ 4=62? FA 563C:D 7C@> :ED :?5FDEC:2= A2DE] k^AmkAm(:8:?E@? 6>A92D:K65 E96 :562 @7 2 52E2 46?E6C H2D :? :ED :?72?E DE286D 2?5 ?@E9:?8 H2D DF3DE2?E:2= 6?@F89 7@C E96 4@F?4:= E@ 368:? 5:D4FDD:@?D]k^AmkAm$@>6 4@F?4:=>6>36CD =:<6 E96 :562 3642FD6 4@?DECF4E:@? DFCC@F?5:?8 2 52E2 46?E6C AC@;64E H@F=5 4C62E6 >@C6 ;@3D 2D :EVD 36:?8 3F:=E] ~E96CD E9:?< E96 =@42E:@? H@F=5?’E AFE >F49 DEC2:? @? :?7C2DECF4EFC6[ 6DA64:2==J A@H6C D:?46 :E :D D@ 4=@D6 E@ p=232>2 !@H6C’D 86?6C2E@C 2E %9FC=@H s2> ;FDE J2C5D 2H2J]k^AmkAmr@F?4:=>6>36C t2DE6C=:?8 r2CA6?E6C D2:5 E96 E649?@=@8J @7 52E2 46?E6CD 92D 492?865 5C2>2E:42==J :? E96 =2DE J62C @C D@] w6 D2:5 4@?46C?D DFCC@F?5:?8 ?@:D6 2E E96 =2C86C 52E2 46?E6CD 92D :>AC@G65 @G6C E96 =2DE 76H J62CD[ 6DA64:2==J DFCC@F?5:?8 E96 ?665 7@C 324<FA 86?6C2E@CD] %96 ?6H6C E649?@=@8J 2=D@ 2:5D :? AC6G6?E:?8 D>@<6]k^AmkAm“x7 E96JVC6 FA E@ Wt?G:C@?>6?E2= !C@E64E:@? p86?4JX DE2?52C5D[ :E >2J ?@E 36 2D 3:8 @7 2 AC@3=6>[” r2CA6?E6C D2:5] “%96? E96C6VD 8@@5 DE@C:6D DF49 2D |:4C@D@7E FA :? "F:?4J[ (2D9:?8E@?[ 5:5 DEF5:6D @? A@==FE:@?] %96J 7@F?5 E92E E96 "F:?4J D49@@= DJDE6>VD D49@@= 3FD6D AFE @FE >@C6 A@==FE:@? E92? E96:C 52E2 46?E6C 5:5]”k^AmkAm(:8:?E@? 282:? 6>A92D:K65 E96 AC@;64E H2D G6CJ 62C=J :? E96 AC@46DD 2?5 ?@ 564:D:@?D 92G6 366? >256 3J 2?J A2CEJ :?G@=G65]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tallapoosa River Data Center Tallassee City Council Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular 1 injured, 1 wanted in Tallassee shooting Tallassee confirms next football coach Bond remains $500k for accused Tallassee rapist Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from April 13 to April 19 ‘Remarkable alumni’ Trio inducted into Tallassee’s Hall of Pride Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 78° Sunny78° / 53° 1 PM 79° 2 PM 80° 3 PM 80° 4 PM 80° 5 PM 80° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.