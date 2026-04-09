Tallassee Egg Hunt
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Cliff Williams / TPI More than 100 children chased down eggs scattered on the grass around Tallassee City Hall Saturday.

It took just a few minutes for area children to locate 1,000 eggs around Tallassee City Hall Saturday morning.

More than 100 children brought their parents to search for hidden treasures within the eggs.

PHOTOS: Tallassee Chamber of Commerce hosts egg hunt

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