Featured EGG-STRAVAGANT Chamber hosts Easter hunt Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 9, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI More than 100 children chased down eggs scattered on the grass around Tallassee City Hall Saturday. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 It took just a few minutes for area children to locate 1,000 eggs around Tallassee City Hall Saturday morning.More than 100 children brought their parents to search for hidden treasures within the eggs. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“%9:D :D 8C62E[” %2==2DD66 pC62 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 5:C64E@C r2C>6? #@586CD D2:5] “tG6CJ@?6 :D 92G:?8 7F? H:E9 :E] (6 2C6 ECJ:?8 E@ 4C62E6 E9:?8D 7@C 49:=5C6? 2?5 72>:=:6D E@ 5@ 96C6 :? %2==2DD66] %9:D 5@6D :E]”k^AmkAm%96 r:EJ @7 %2==2DD66 !2C<D 2?5 #64C62E:@? s6A2CE>6?E DFAA=:65 E96 A=2DE:4 688D] #@586CD 2?5 G@=F?E66CD DEF77 E96 688D =625:?8 FA E@ E96 6G6?E] %96J :?4=F565 D=:AD @7 A2A6C E@ C646:G6 AC:K6 688 32D<6ED]k^AmkAm“%96 32D<6ED H6C6 AFC492D65 H:E9 8:7E 42C5D 5@?2E65 E@ FD 3J (2=>2CE[” #@586CD D2:5] “%96 4@>>F?:EJ 96=A65 2D H6== H:E9 42?5J 7@C E96 688D]”k^AmkAm%96 6G6?E :?4=F565 2? t2DE6C 3F??J H9@ 42>6 @FE 9:89 7:G:?8 49:=5C6?[ A@D:?8 7@C A9@E@D 2?5 3C:?8:?8 D>:=6D E@ 6G6CJ@?6]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D H92E D>2== E@H?D 5@[” #@586CD D2:5] “(6 42? H@C< E@86E96C E@ 4C62E6 2? 6?G:C@?>6?E 7@C 6G6CJ@?6] (6 42? 5@ E9:?8D 7@C @FC 72>:=:6D 2?5 49:=5C6? D@ E96J 5@?’E 92G6 E@ 8@ 6=D6H96C6] xE :D H96C6 D>2== E@H?D DF44665]”k^Am Close Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOTOS: Tallassee Chamber of Commerce hosts egg hunt Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Easter Tallassee Chamber Of Commerce Egg Hunt Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Tallassee man arrested again for domestic violence Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from March 29 to April 5 Airport sale still being disputed Student allegedly raped while walking to school in Tallassee Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from March 22 to March 29 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 68° 73° / 50° 8 PM 64° 9 PM 61° 10 PM 59° 11 PM 57° 12 AM 56° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.