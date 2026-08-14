Tallassee is under new leadership this season, and that means that fans should expect the unexpected this season. Expectations and projections will be tough to make until after the start of the season when the Tigers finally take the field. Even so, new coach Eric Folmar returns a complete group of athletes with experience and drive to win football games. 

Tallassee left off last season in the first round of the playoffs with a loss to American Christian Academy. The Tigers qualified by the skin of their teeth, sliding into the fourth place spot in the region. This season, Tallassee is the smallest school in its region and the new Class 4A, now joined by seven schools that moved down from the previous Class 5A. That includes Elmore County, the Tigers’ bitter county rival, as well as Holtville and new opponents like Beauregard, Valley, Charles Henderson and Greenville. 

081226-tallassee season copy.jpg
Buy Now

File / TPI Tallassee's hitting the girdiron for the 2026 season with a completely blank slate. With a new head coach and many new faces on the coaching staff, the Tigers are looking to set the tone.

Recommended for you