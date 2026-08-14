Tallassee is under new leadership this season, and that means that fans should expect the unexpected this season. Expectations and projections will be tough to make until after the start of the season when the Tigers finally take the field. Even so, new coach Eric Folmar returns a complete group of athletes with experience and drive to win football games.
Tallassee left off last season in the first round of the playoffs with a loss to American Christian Academy. The Tigers qualified by the skin of their teeth, sliding into the fourth place spot in the region. This season, Tallassee is the smallest school in its region and the new Class 4A, now joined by seven schools that moved down from the previous Class 5A. That includes Elmore County, the Tigers’ bitter county rival, as well as Holtville and new opponents like Beauregard, Valley, Charles Henderson and Greenville.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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