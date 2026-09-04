While the score of the football game is what is most often written down for history, it’s the moments surrounding the game that are remembered the most. Friday was no different as Tallassee and Wetumpka renewed their rivalry Friday night on the football field. The dance teams from the two schools came together for a combined pregame performance. Little girls from the Tallassee High School Band auxiliary camp joined their instructors on the field for a pregame performance. At halftime the bands took to the field to complete their musical performances. While some may not be happy about the score, memories were made, especially some young ladies twirling batons on the field for the first time.
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Having fun at the first home game of the season
- Cliff Williams
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- Updated
While the score of the football game is what is most often written down for history, it’s the moments surrounding the game that are remembered the most. Friday was no different as Tallassee and Wetumpka renewed their rivalry Friday night on the football field. The dance teams from the two schools came together for a combined pregame performance. Little girls from the Tallassee High School Band auxiliary camp joined their instructors on the field for a pregame performance. At halftime the bands took to the field to complete their musical performances. While some may not be happy about the score, memories were made, especially some young ladies twirling batons on the field for the first time.
Cliff Williams
Staff Writer
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