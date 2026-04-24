Featured Hundreds of tires removed in Tallassee cleanup Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 24, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI The City of Tallassee accepted tires during a recent cleanup effort. The city paid $1 per tire removed from the city limits. The tires will be recycled into other products. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 The planned cleanup in Tallassee was a success.More than 100 bags of litter were collected from the city right of ways and even more tires were collected. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“xE H2D 2 8C62E EFC?@FE[” %2==2DD66 |2J@C y@6J (:8:?E@? D2:5] “!6@A=6 C62==J 3@F89E :?E@ E96 :562 @7 4=62?:?8 FA]”k^AmkAm(:8:?E@? D2:5 96 8C23365 2 EC2D9 328 2?5 E@@< E@ E96 DEC66ED]k^AmkAm“%96 3:886DE E9:?8 x 7@F?5 H2D DEJC@7@2> 4FAD[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] “%96J ;FDE D66>65 E@ 36 6G6CJH96C6] x 8F6DD E96 @E96C DEF77 =:<6 A2A6C 328D[ 4FAD 2?5 HC2AA6CD 3C62< 5@H? >@C6 62D:=J]”k^AmkAm(:8:?E@? H2D ;@:?65 3J D6G6C2= @E96C 8C@FAD :? 4=62?:?8 FA =:EE6C 7C@> E96 DEC66ED @7 %2==2DD66] k^AmkAm“p=232>2 !@H6C 925 D:I 6>A=@J66D @FE A:4<:?8 FA EC2D9[” (:8:?E@? D2:5]k^AmkAmpE E96 6?5 @7 E96 4=62?FA[ >@C6 E92? `__ 328D @7 EC2D9 H6C6 C6>@G65 7C@> E96 DEC66ED]k^AmkAmqFE (:8:?E@? :D >@DE AC@F5 @7 E:C6D 36:?8 C6>@G65]k^AmkAm“xE D66>65 E96J H6C6 6G6CJH96C6[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] “tG6CJH96C6 x H6?E x D2H E96>]”k^AmkAm!2DE 4=62?FAD 5:5?’E 2446AE E:C6D 2D 7F?5D 925 E@ 36 6IA6?565 E@ AC@A6C=J 5:DA@D6 @7 E96>] %:C6D 5@ ?@E C@E 62D:=J] %96 %2==2DD66 r:EJ r@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 7F?5:?8 E@ 96=A C:5 E96 4:EJ @7 E96>] %:C6 C6>@G2= >62?D =6DD DE2?5:?8 H2E6C 7@C >@DBF:E@D E@ 3C665 2?5 8C@H] sFC:?8 E96 4=62?FA E96 4:EJ A2:5 4:E:K6?D S` A6C E:C6 4@==64E65 7C@> H:E9:? E96 4:EJ =:>:ED] %96 4:EJ E96? H@C<65 H:E9 2 E:C6 C64J4=6C E@ AC@A6C=J 5:DA@D6 @7 E96>]k^AmkAm%96 :562 H@C<65 2D >@C6 E92? d__ E:C6D H6C6 EFC?65 :? 369:?5 %2==2DD66 r:EJ w2== 5FC:?8 E96 4=62?FA]k^AmkAm“xE >62?D 76H6C @7 E96> @FE @? E96 DEC66ED[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] “xE >62?D @FC E@H? :D >@C6 AC6D6?E23=6] xE 92D 366? DF446DD7F= 2?5 H6 >2J =@@< 2E 5@:?8 D@>6E9:?8 =:<6 E9:D 282:?]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Cleanup Tires Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular 1 injured, 1 wanted in Tallassee shooting Tallassee confirms next football coach Data center looking at downtown, riverfront site Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from April 13 to April 19 Bond remains $500k for accused Tallassee rapist Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 80° 81° / 54° 4 PM 80° 5 PM 80° 6 PM 79° 7 PM 76° 8 PM 70° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.