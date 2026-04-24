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Cliff Williams / TPI The City of Tallassee accepted tires during a recent cleanup effort. The city paid $1 per tire removed from the city limits. The tires will be recycled into other products.

The planned cleanup in Tallassee was a success.

More than 100 bags of litter were collected from the city right of ways and even more tires were collected.

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