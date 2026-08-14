Tallassee City Schools superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin is set to retire at the end of the school year after two and half decades in education.
Nolin has spent the last six years as superintendent and is proud of the accomplishments the school system has made in his tenure as superintendent. He credits the work of his staff and working with partners to bring success, especially in capital improvement projects.
...EXTREME HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat and high humidity events.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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