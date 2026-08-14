Cliff Williams / TPI Tallassee City Schools superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin, center, has announced he is retiring at the end of the school year. He will still live in Tallassee.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Tallassee City Schools superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin, center, has announced he is retiring at the end of the school year. He will still live in Tallassee.

Tallassee City Schools superintendent Dr. Brock Nolin is set to retire at the end of the school year after two and half decades in education.

Nolin has spent the last six years as superintendent and is proud of the accomplishments the school system has made in his tenure as superintendent. He credits the work of his staff and working with partners to bring success, especially in capital improvement projects.

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