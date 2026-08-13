File / TPI Elmore County's football team attended media days in Montgomery and Opelika last week. The Panthers are prepared and excited for the 2026 season, especially for the prospect of avenging last season's loss versus Tallassee.
Elmore County’s football team is counting down the days to the start of the 2026 season. Now, it’s only three weeks away. At River Region Media Days, the Panthers — represented by linebacker Sam King and receivers Nathan Smith and Donovan Aldridge as well as assistant coach Torran Smith — commented all about the parts of the season they’re most excited about.
The top answer was unsurprisingly the Panthers’ Week 9 matchup against bitter rivals, the Tallassee Tigers. Last season, Elmore County was downed by Tallassee in just the second week of the season, 25-9.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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