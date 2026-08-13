Elmore County’s football team is counting down the days to the start of the 2026 season. Now, it’s only three weeks away. At River Region Media Days, the Panthers — represented by linebacker Sam King and receivers Nathan Smith and Donovan Aldridge as well as assistant coach Torran Smith — commented all about the parts of the season they’re most excited about. 

The top answer was unsurprisingly the Panthers’ Week 9 matchup against bitter rivals, the Tallassee Tigers. Last season, Elmore County was downed by Tallassee in just the second week of the season, 25-9.

080526-echs football copy.jpg
Buy Now

File / TPI Elmore County's football team attended media days in Montgomery and Opelika last week. The Panthers are prepared and excited for the 2026 season, especially for the prospect of avenging last season's loss versus Tallassee.

Recommended for you