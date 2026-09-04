Three games, three different offenses, three different classifications — none of which found any points against Reeltown.

In the Rebels' Class 2A Region 4 opener against B.B. Comer, the Rebels needed only one half to really do some damage, walking out with a 49-0 win. Of course, the defense takes much of the shine, still having yet to let anyone score on it. But that’s until you see what the starting offense did in one half.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Reeltown's Alijah Woods (16) reels in a deep pass against B.B> Comer.
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Samuel Higgs / TPI Reeltown wide receiver Jaiden Gordon (7) out runs a defender on his way to the end zone.