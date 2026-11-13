Was there really ever a doubt Reeltown was not going to win its first-round matchup?
If there was, maybe the five-touchdown night from quarterback JaMarkius Smith erased the unease from your head; if that wasn’t enough, how about the three scores from Alijah Woods — two offensive and one defensive?
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 8
AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For both Freeze Warnings, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 28 expected.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 8 AM
CST Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Saturday
Night to 8 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.
Drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above ground pipes.
&&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 8
AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For both Freeze Warnings, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 28 expected.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 8 AM
CST Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Saturday
Night to 8 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.
Drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above ground pipes.
&&