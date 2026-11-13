Was there really ever a doubt Reeltown was not going to win its first-round matchup?

If there was, maybe the five-touchdown night from quarterback JaMarkius Smith erased the unease from your head; if that wasn’t enough, how about the three scores from Alijah Woods — two offensive and one defensive?

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File / TPI Reeltown's Alijah Woods (16) and the Rebels made quick work of J.U. Blacksher in the first round of the playoffs. Woods scored three touchdowns in the first round.