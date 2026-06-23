Featured SPLISH, SPLASH Pool open for all Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jun 23, 2026 Jun 23, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Two children try to sync their dives at the City oof Tallassee pool last week. The pool is open until the end of July. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 The City of Tallassee pool is open for anyone looking to beat the heat.The pool has been open to generations of Tallassee residents and this summer is no exception. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmxE :D @A6? 5FC:?8 E96 H66< 7@C 7C66 DH:>>:?8[ H2E6C 26C@3:4D[ DH:> =6DD@?D 2?5 >@C6] %96 A@@= :D 2G2:=23=6 @? E96 H66<6?5D 3J C6D6CG2E:@?D 7@C A2CE:6D] xE’D 2== 23@FE AC@G:5:?8 24E:G:E:6D 7@C %2==2DD66 C6D:56?ED 2?5 :?EC@5F4:?8 ?6H DH:>>6CD E@ E96 H2E6C]k^AmkAm“(:E9 E96 =6DD@?D[ H6 2C6 ECJ:?8 E@ 86E E96> E@ =@G6 E96 H2E6C[” %2==2DD66 A2C<D 2?5 C64C62E:@? 5:C64E@C tC:4 !9:==:AD D2:5] “(6 H2?E E@ DA=2D9 H:E9 E96> 2?5 86E E96> 4@>7@CE23=6 :? E96 H2E6C]”k^AmkAm!9:==:AD D2:5 E96 8@2= 7@C E96 ?6H DH:>>6CD :D E@ >@G6 E96> 7C@> E96 D92==@H 6?5 E@ E96 566A 6?5 367@C6 E96 6:89E 4=2DD6D :? 2 D:?8=6 D6DD:@? 2C6 @G6C] (96? 4@>7@CE23=6 2C@F?5 H2E6C[ 49:=5C6? 42? E96? =62C? E649?:BF6D E@ AC6G6?E 5C@H?:?8D] %96J =62C? E@ C6=2I 2?5 7=@2E @? E96:C 324<D F?E:= E96J 86E @FE @7 E96 D:EF2E:@? E@ D276EJ] k^AmkAm“x? E96 AC@46DD H6 9@A6 E96J 56G6=@A 2 =:76 =@?8 =@G6 @7 E96 H2E6C H96E96C :E 36 E96 A@@=[ 4C66<D[ C:G6CD @C =2<6D[” !9:==:AD D2:5] k^AmkAm{:768F2C5D >2? E96 52:=J @A6? DH:> 2?5 C@E2E6 E9C@F89 DE2E:@?D @? 2 7C6BF6?E 32D:D] k^AmkAm“%96 =:768F2C5D 2C6 EC2:?65 :? r!# 2?5 H2E6C C6D4F6[” !9:==:AD D2:5] “%96J 96=A >2<6 DFC6 E96 A@@= :D D276 7@C 6G6CJ@?6]”k^AmkAm%96 A@@= :D @A6? 7@C 7C66 DH:> 7C@> ` E@ d A]>] |@?52J E9C@F89 uC:52J 2?5 7C@> f E@ h A]>] %F6D52JD 2?5 %9FCD52JD]k^AmkAm$62D@? A2DD6D 42? 36 AFC492D65 2E E96 %2==2DD66 #64C62E:@? r6?E6C @? v:=>6C pG6?F6] p 72>:=J A2DD :D Sh_[ J@FE9 286D b\`d 2C6 Sbd 2?5 25F=ED 2C6 Sd_] xE :D Sb A6C D6DD:@? 7@C 49:=5C6? 2?5 Sd A6C D6DD:@? 7@C 25F=ED] r9:=5C6? F?56C `d H:== ?665 E@ 36 244@>A2?:65 3J 2? 25F=Ek^AmkAm(2E6C 26C@3:4D :D 96=5 2E d A]>] @? %9FCD52JD]k^AmkAm%96C6 :D DE:== E:>6 E@ 86E :? @? DH:> =6DD@?D] $6DD:@? b 368:?D yF=J e H:E9 2 hicd E@ `_ib_ 2]>] D=@E 2?5 `_icd E@ ``ib_ 2]>] D=@E 2G2:=23=6]k^Am Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI The Tallassee City Pool is open for summer. Every week day families and children come to cool off. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI The City of Tallassee pool is open for the summer. Children can swim and play every weekend. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Summer Pool Swim Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Missing juvenile reported off Dark Corners Road Missing juvenile found safe Search is still ongoing for Liam Hathcock Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from June 14 to June 21 Reeltown signal caller makes college commitment Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 82° Partly Cloudy83° / 69° 5 PM 82° 6 PM 81° 7 PM 79° 8 PM 75° 9 PM 72° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.