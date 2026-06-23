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Cliff Williams / TPI Two children try to sync their dives at the City oof Tallassee pool last week. The pool is open until the end of July.

The City of Tallassee pool is open for anyone looking to beat the heat.

The pool has been open to generations of Tallassee residents and this summer is no exception. 

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Cliff Williams / TPI The Tallassee City Pool is open for summer. Every week day families and children come to cool off.
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Cliff Williams / TPI The City of Tallassee pool is open for the summer. Children can swim and play every weekend.

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