Because Marbury sits just outside Elmore County lines, this game has become somewhat of a rivalry match for the ECHS Panthers’ football team.

After playing a long stretch against each other in the 1970s, the rivalry was put on hold until recently. But the teams have met up every year since 2022 — with Elmore County getting the best of Marbury in all four of those matchups — and this year there’s even more at stake.

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David Goodwin / For TPI Elmore County Running back Tyler Payton avoids a tackle and takes one to the house last week against Clay Central. Payton will lead the Panthers against Marbury on Friday night.

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