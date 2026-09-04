David Goodwin / For TPI Elmore County Running back Tyler Payton avoids a tackle and takes one to the house last week against Clay Central. Payton will lead the Panthers against Marbury on Friday night.
Because Marbury sits just outside Elmore County lines, this game has become somewhat of a rivalry match for the ECHS Panthers’ football team.
After playing a long stretch against each other in the 1970s, the rivalry was put on hold until recently. But the teams have met up every year since 2022 — with Elmore County getting the best of Marbury in all four of those matchups — and this year there’s even more at stake.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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