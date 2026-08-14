File / TPI Tallassee's flag football team has been on a tear through the last few season, making it to the third round of the playoffs for the last two seasons in a row. This season will see the return of some key starters including running Jaaliyah Williams, now a senior.
Tallassee’s flag football team now heads into its third season after finding immense success through the first two years of the program. Year 1 was in the fall of 2024, when the Tiger cruised to the quarterfinals in Class 1A-5A, losing only one game through the regular season, 40-7, to Montgomery Catholic. The Tigers eventually met Catholic again in the quarterfinals and took their second loss of the season, 6-0. The Knights would go on to claim their first flag football state championship in school history, defeating Moody, 14-7, for the title.
Year 2 featured a similar level of success, this time going undefeated in the regular season. Tallassee put it all together and managed shutouts in five of their 10 regular season games. The Tigers looked to be on track to compete for a state championship, making it to the Sweet 16 before meeting Montgomery Catholic yet again. For the second season in a row, Catholic ousted the Tigers, winning 13-7.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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