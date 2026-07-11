Featured Tallassee getting ‘serious’ about trash, noise Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jul 11, 2026 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI The City of Tallassee accepted tires during a recent cleanup effort. The city paid $1 per tire removed from the city limits. The tires will be recycled into other products. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 The complaints of noise and trash and noise are steady in Tallassee and the Tallassee City Council wants to do something about it.The council is considering an ordinance stiffening penalties related to both issues. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6 2C6 ECJ:?8 E@ 86E D6C:@FD @? E9@D6 E9C@H:?8 DEF77 @FE 2?5 36:?8 E@@ =@F5[” |2J@C y@6J (:8:?E@? E@=5 E96 4@F?4:=] “(6 ;FDE 925 2 4=62?FA 2?5 ?@H[ :E =@@<D =:<6 H6 5:5?’E 5@ >F49 @7 2?JE9:?8]”k^AmkAm(:8:?E@? 2?5 4@F?4:= >6>36CD D2:5 E96 ?@:D6 ?@E @?=J A6CE2:?D E@ F?CF=J ?@:D6 4@>:?8 7C@> 9@>6D 2?5 A=246D @7 3FD:?6DD[ :E 2=D@ 2AA=:6D E@ G69:4=6D] %96 @77:4:2=D ?@E65 ?@E 36:?8 23=6 E@ 42CCJ @? 4@?G6CD2E:@?D @? D:56H2=<D H96? D@>6 G69:4=6D A2DD65 3J] ~E96CD ?@E65 E96J 4@F=5 962C D@>6 2D E96J A2DD65 3J 2?5 DE:== 962C E96> >@>6?ED =2E6C 24C@DD E@H?]k^AmkAm“%92E :D ;FDE E@@ =@F5[” (:8:?E@? D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= :D C6H@C<:?8 E96 @C5:?2?46 @? E96 >2EE6C AC:>2C:=J >2<:?8 :E 62D:6C 7@C E96 %2==2DD66 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E E@ :DDF6 4:E2E:@?D] u:?6D H:== 2=D@ 36 :?4C62D65]k^AmkAm“|2J36 9:EE:?8 E96> :? E96 A@4<6E3@@< H:== 96=A H:E9 E96D6 >2EE6CD[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] k^AmkAmp55:E:@?2==J[ E96 4@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 E96 C6K@?:?8 @7 afch v:=>6C pG6] 7C@> #6D:56?E:2= ` E@ v6?6C2= qFD:?6DD]k^AmkAm“%9:D H:== 2==@H E96 w625 $E2CE E@ >@G6 :?E@ 2 ?6H 3F:=5:?8 E96C6[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] k^AmkAm!=2?D H6C6 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 7@C t28=6 |@E@C vC@FA @? v:=>6C pG6?F6 H9:49 :D 4FCC6?E=J 4@?DECF4E:?8 2 ?6H =@42E:@? EH@ =@ED 7C@> :ED 4FCC6?E =@42E:@?] %96 ?6H A=2?D AC@G:56 7@C =2?5D42A:?8 492?86D E@ E96 =@E]k^AmkAm(:8:?E@? 2D<65 E96 4@F?4:= E@ 2==@H E96 4:EJ @77:4:2=D E@ 368:? E@ 7:CDE 4:E6 E96? 2FE9@C:K6 E96 4FEE:?8 @7 8C2DD @? AC:G2E6 AC@A6CEJ]k^AmkAm“xE 92D C2:?65 2 =@E =2E6=J 2?5 x F?56CDE2?5 E92E[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] “$@>6 @7 E96 AC@A6CE:6D E9@F89 2C6 ;FDE H2J @FE @7 92?5]”k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 (:8:?E@?’D >@E:@? 7@C 4FEE:?8 D6G6C6=J @G6C8C@H? AC@A6CE:6D FD:?8 2 C@E2E:@? @7 AC:G2E6 G6?5@CD 2?5 AFEE:?8 2 =:6? @? E96 AC@A6CEJ E@ 4@G6C E96 A2J>6?E @7 D6CG:46D]k^AmkAmx? @E96C 24E:@? E96 %2==2DD66 r:EJ r@F?4:=i k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 >:?FE6D 7C@> E96 yF?6 h >66E:?8]k^AmkAm• pAA@:?E65 z2E:6 $68C6DE E@ E96 4:EJ’D A6CD@??6= 3@2C5]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE >66E:?8 @7 E96 %2==2DD66 r:EJ r@F?4:= :D D4965F=65 7@C e A]>][ %F6D52J[ yF=J `c]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tallassee City Council Trash Cleanup Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular City looking to buy James Street buildings Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from June 28 to July 5 Saturday shooting death investigation ‘leaning toward self-defense’ Tallassee getting ‘serious’ about trash, noise Cheetos always nearby for first boy born at Elmore Community Hospital Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 75° Clear92° / 72° 3 AM 75° 4 AM 75° 5 AM 75° 6 AM 75° 7 AM 76° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.