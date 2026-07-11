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Cliff Williams / TPI The City of Tallassee accepted tires during a recent cleanup effort. The city paid $1 per tire removed from the city limits. The tires will be recycled into other products.

The complaints of noise and trash and noise are steady in Tallassee and the Tallassee City Council wants to do something about it.

The council is considering an ordinance stiffening penalties related to both issues.

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