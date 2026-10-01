Featured Tallassee looks to build momentum against Charles Henderson Chad Moore Chad Moore Author email Oct 1, 2026 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tallassee Tigers will look to build on their first win of the season when they face the Charles Henderson Trojans. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m%2==2DD66 A:4<65 FA :ED 7:CDE 7@@E32== G:4E@CJ =2DE H66<[ 658:?8 q@@<6C %] (2D9:?8E@? bc\b_] p7E6C 7:?2==J 3C62<:?8 E9C@F89 :? E96 H:? 4@=F>?[ E96 %:86CD H:== =@@< E@ 42CCJ E92E >@>6?EF> :?E@ E96:C >2E49FA H:E9 r92C=6D w6?56CD@? 2?5 DEC:?8 E@86E96C 4@?D64FE:G6 G:4E@C:6D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 %C@;2?D 6?E6C E96 82>6 =@@<:?8 E@ C682:? E96:C >@>6?EF> 27E6C 72==:?8 E@ qF==@4< r@F?EJ[ af\`d[ =2DE H66<] r92C=6D w6?56CD@? H:== =@@< E@ 3@F?46 324< @776?D:G6=J 2?5 5676?D:G6=J H9:=6 C6EFC?:?8 E@ E96 7@C> E92E 92D >256 E96 E62> 2 5:77:4F=E @AA@?6?E 7@C %2==2DD66 @G6C E96 J62CD]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mr92C=6D w6?56CD@? =625D E96 2==\E:>6 D6C:6D[ `_\e] %96 E62>D =2DE >6E :? a_aa 5FC:?8 E96 D64@?5 C@F?5 @7 E96 A=2J@77D[ H96? E96 %C@;2?D 42>6 2H2J H:E9 2 bc\f G:4E@CJ]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now file/ TPI Tallasee squares off against Charles Henderson. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 kAmkDA2?mu@C %2==2DD66[ E9:D >2E49FA AC@G:56D 2?@E96C @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D9@H E92E :ED 3C62<E9C@F89 H:? 282:?DE q@@<6C %] (2D9:?8E@? 42? 364@>6 E96 DE2CE @7 2 EFC?2C@F?5] %96 %:86CD H:== ?665 E@ >2:?E2:? E96 @776?D:G6 AC@5F4E:@? E92E 96=A65 E96> D4@C6 bc A@:?ED =2DE H66< H9:=6 =:>:E:?8 E96 >:DE2<6D E92E 4@F=5 8:G6 r92C=6D w6?56CD@? @AA@CEF?:E:6D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mr92C=6D w6?56CD@?[ >62?H9:=6[ H:== 2EE6>AE E@ AFE :ED =@DD E@ qF==@4< r@F?EJ 369:?5 :E 2?5 C66DE23=:D9 :ED >@>6?EF>] (:E9 E96 9:DE@CJ 36EH66? E96 AC@8C2>D 72G@C:?8 E96 %C@;2?D[ %2==2DD66 H:== 92G6 2?@E96C 492?46 E@ 492==6?86 2 72>:=:2C @AA@?6?E 2?5 4@?E:?F6 3F:=5:?8 4@?7:56?46 27E6C :ED 7:CDE H:? @7 E96 D62D@?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mq@E9 E62>D 6?E6C E96 >2E49FA =@@<:?8 7@C 2 C6DA@?D6[ D6EE:?8 FA 2 82>6 36EH66? 2 %2==2DD66 E62> ECJ:?8 E@ 3F:=5 @? :ED 7:CDE G:4E@CJ 2?5 2 r92C=6D w6?56CD@? DBF25 D66<:?8 E@ 3@F?46 324<]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmk^AmkAmk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tigers Charles Henderson Trojans High School Football Momentum Victory Chad Moore Author email Follow Chad Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Wife charged with murder of husband Downtown Tallassee beginning to see a rebirth Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27 State academy opens door to more tech training for area students Tigers claw their way to victory, hold off BTW Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° Clear88° / 64° 8 PM 76° 9 PM 74° 10 PM 74° 11 PM 74° 12 AM 73° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.