Breaking Featured Top Story Tallassee police investigating Saturday night shooting death Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email May 31, 2026 May 31, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now File / TPI Law enforcement responded to at least two different locations following a Saturday night death in Tallassee.According to police reports from the Tallassee Police Department, officers responded at about 11:19 p.m. Saturday to Gilmer Avenue about a “Subject Shot/Death Investigation.” × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m“#@?52C:@FD w@@<D @7 %2==2DD66 H2D D9@E :? E96 a__ q=@4< @7 v:=>6C pG6?F6[” %2==2DD66 A@=:46 42AE2:? y@? #2H=D D2:5] “w6 H2D EC2?DA@CE65 E@ %2==2DD66 r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2= H96C6 96 =2E6C DF44F>365 E@ 9:D :?;FC:6D]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mw@@<D 2?5 2?@E96C A6CD@? H:E9 8F?D9@E H@F?5D H6C6 EC2?DA@CE65 3J AC:G2E6=J @A6C2E65 G69:4=6D] w@@<D H6?E E@ r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2= 2?5 E96 @E96C A6CD@? :?;FC65 H6?E E@ 2 |@?E8@>6CJ 2C62 9@DA:E2=]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“w6 H2D EC62E65 2?5 C6=62D65[” #2H=D D2:5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m$@4:2= >65:2 A@DED D2:5 E96 :?4:56?E 92AA6?65 2E 2 3FD:?6DD] %9@D6 A@DED 2=D@ D2:5 2 4C@H5 82E96C65 2E r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2= 27E6CH2C5D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“(6 D6?E 56AFE:6D E@ 2DD:DE H:E9 4C@H5 4@?EC@= 2E E96 9@DA:E2=[” t=>@C6 r@F?EJ $96C:77 q:== uC2?<=:? D2:5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m#2H=D D2:5 2 4C@H5 82E96C65 @FED:56 E96 r@>>F?:EJ w@DA:E2= 6>6C86?4J 56A2CE>6?E] %96C6 2 H:?5@H H2D 3C@<6?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“(6 2C6 DE:== 7@==@H:?8 =625D 2?5 6DE23=:D9:?8 724ED G6CDFD 962CD2J[” #2H=D D2:5] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D s6A2CE>6?E 2=D@ D6?E 2DD:DE2?46 E@ E96 9@DA:E2=]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m#2H=D D2:5 E96 D9@@E:?8 :D DE:== F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@? 2?5 :?G6DE:82E@CD 2C6 D66<:?8 E96 96=A @7 E96 AF3=:4]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“x7 2?J@?6 92D 2?J :?7@C>2E:@? A6CE2:?:?8 E@ E96 :56?E:EJ @7 E96 A6CD@?D :?G@=G65[ A=62D6 4@?E24E E96 %2==2DD66 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 2E bbc\agb\edge @C rC:>6$E@AA6CD bbc\a`d\$%~![” #2H=D D2:5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%9:D DE@CJ H:== 36 FA52E65 2D :?7@C>2E:@? 364@>6D 2G2:=23=6]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Shooting Crime Tallassee Police Department Elmore County Sheriff's Office Gun Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Tallassee police investigating Saturday night shooting death Spring ball ends on high note for Reeltown Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from May 17 to May 24 Program celebrates THS seniors going to military, college on scholarships Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from May 24 to May 31 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 67° Partly Cloudy88° / 67° 7 PM 69° 8 PM 67° 9 PM 67° 10 PM 73° 11 PM 72° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.