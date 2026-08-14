In the grand scheme of things, the high school baseball season is very, very short. It might as well be a blip compared to the rest of the year, or even the travel baseball season which can continue through the entire year in some cases. 

Brue Milner’s high school baseball season ended in late April after Tallassee was downed by Bibb County in a three-game first-round series. Since then, Milner’s had little to no time to enjoy the offseason, because he hasn’t had one. Tallassee’s star catcher has been all over the Southeast attending travel ball tournaments showcases. 

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File / TPI Tallassee's Brue Milner is set to represent his community at Perfect Game's All-American Classic in Philadelphia on Aug. 14.

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