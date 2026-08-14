In the grand scheme of things, the high school baseball season is very, very short. It might as well be a blip compared to the rest of the year, or even the travel baseball season which can continue through the entire year in some cases.
Brue Milner’s high school baseball season ended in late April after Tallassee was downed by Bibb County in a three-game first-round series. Since then, Milner’s had little to no time to enjoy the offseason, because he hasn’t had one. Tallassee’s star catcher has been all over the Southeast attending travel ball tournaments showcases.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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