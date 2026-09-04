Cliff Williams / TPI The Tallassee Redevelopment Authority facade grant aided in the purchase of picnic tables and umbrellas in front of Tallassee Nutrition and Meme Sue Bakery. The grant is aimed at improving appearances in downtown Tallassee to attract people downtown.
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Cliff Williams / TPI The Tallassee Redevelopment Authority facade grant aided in the purchase of picnic tables and umbrellas in front of Tallassee Nutritiony. The grant is aimed at improving appearances in downtown Tallassee to attract people downtown. TRA is continuing the program.

The Mill Collective, Tallassee Nutrition and other downtown Tallassee businesses have benefited from a grant program from the Tallassee Redevelopment Authority. 

The TRA provided grants to help freshen the facades and outdoor spaces of the businesses. The Mill Collective was able to install new signage while Tallassee Nutrition purchased umbrellas and picnic tables to make the space in front the Barnett Boulevard location more attractive to guests.

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