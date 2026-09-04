Cliff Williams / TPI The Tallassee Redevelopment Authority facade grant aided in the purchase of picnic tables and umbrellas in front of Tallassee Nutritiony. The grant is aimed at improving appearances in downtown Tallassee to attract people downtown. TRA is continuing the program.
The Mill Collective, Tallassee Nutrition and other downtown Tallassee businesses have benefited from a grant program from the Tallassee Redevelopment Authority.
The TRA provided grants to help freshen the facades and outdoor spaces of the businesses. The Mill Collective was able to install new signage while Tallassee Nutrition purchased umbrellas and picnic tables to make the space in front the Barnett Boulevard location more attractive to guests.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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