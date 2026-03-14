City of Dadeville’s Peter Golden told the Dadeville City Council Tuesday night he was close to having city and council members emails set up.
“I’m working on email (addresses) for all employees as well as the beautification board … planning and zoning members and our council members,” he said. “This is to allow for a more secure way of communication.”
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM CDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM CDT Monday.
For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Monday to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees
could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes they should be
wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and
cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM CDT
MONDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM CDT Monday.
For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Monday to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees
could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes they should be
wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and
cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&