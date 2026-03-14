City of Dadeville’s Peter Golden told the Dadeville City Council Tuesday night he was close to having city and council members emails set up.

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Dadeville street department’s Ted Greer presents the mayor and council with a slideshow and talks about the different projects the department works on around the city.

“I’m working on email (addresses) for all employees as well as the beautification board … planning and zoning members and our council members,” he said. “This is to allow for a more secure way of communication.”