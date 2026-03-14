Soon Reeltown High School senior Laura Carroll will not be the only majorette on the team. 

Carroll recently committed to Huntingdon College in Montgomery on scholarship for the school's majorette team. Carroll said when she visited the school after the band program expressed interest in her it felt like home. 

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Submitted / TPI Laura Carroll was supported by family, friends, instructors and teammates during her signing day.