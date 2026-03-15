...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 23 in the north and 28 in the south expected.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the
Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees
could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes they should be
wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and
cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 23 in the north and 28 in the south expected.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the
Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees
could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes they should be
wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.
Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and
cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&