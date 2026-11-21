DPD police reports Nov. 11-16 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Nov 21, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Dadeville Police Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDEC@?8m}@G] `ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p C6A@CE H2D 7:=65 7@C 7C2F5 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? w2E496C $EC66E]k^AmkAm• p C6A@CE H2D 7:=65 7@C 4C:>:?2= EC6DA2DD 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? (6DE r@=F>3FD $EC66E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m}@G] `ak^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p C6A@CE H2D 7:=65 7@C 7C2F5F=6?E FD6 @7 2 4C65:E 42C5 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? &]$] w:89H2J ag_]k^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? &]$] w:89H2J ag_ H:E9 >:?@C 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAm• qCJ2? r92C=E@?[ dd[ @7 v25D56?[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C A@DD6DD:@? @7 5CF8 A2C2A96C?2=:2 2?5 D64@?5\568C66 A@DD6DD:@? @7 >2C:;F2?2 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? |F==:42? {@@A]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m}@G] ``k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? AC:G2E6 AC@A6CEJ H:E9 D=:89E 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? }@CE9 qC@25?2I $EC66E H:E9 >:?@C 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAmpCC6DED H6C6 H:E9@FE :?4:56?E]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dadeville Police Department Police Report Fraud Criminal Trespass Fraudulent Use Of Credit Card Marijuana Possession Arrest TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular TCBOE district 5 board member ready to get to work Ag center seeing success, continuing to grow ‘We’d go to war with you and nobody else’ - Magical Tiger season ends in defeat in quarterfinals Honoring sacrifices: RHS holds annual Veterans Day celebration Tigers ride Jefferson, defensive dominance into quarterfinals Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 68° Cloudy68° / 60° 3 PM 67° 4 PM 66° 5 PM 64° 6 PM 60° 7 PM 59° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.