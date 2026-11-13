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Sarah Chase / TPI U.S. Marine Corps veteran Dusty King speaks to veterans and Reeltown High School students about his service, sacrifice and how it made his faith stronger.

Not knowing what to expect when enlisting might be a common experience, but it was definitely the experience for Reeltown High School’s Veterans Day celebration guest speaker.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Dusty King said all he ever wanted was to be a Marine, which in 2016 finally became a reality for him right when he turned 17. After a year of convincing, his parents finally signed the paperwork. 