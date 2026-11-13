Not knowing what to expect when enlisting might be a common experience, but it was definitely the experience for Reeltown High School’s Veterans Day celebration guest speaker.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Dusty King said all he ever wanted was to be a Marine, which in 2016 finally became a reality for him right when he turned 17. After a year of convincing, his parents finally signed the paperwork.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 8
AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM CST Saturday. For
the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Saturday Night to 8 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.
Drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above ground pipes.
&&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 8
AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM CST Saturday. For
the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Saturday Night to 8 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.
Drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above ground pipes.
&&