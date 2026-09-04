A Dadeville local has dedicated her career to history. Soon, she will be honored in a way few academics earn. 

Auburn University hollifield professor of southern history emerita Kathryn Braund is set to be honored as an Alabama Humanities Fellow in October alongside two other historians. The Alabama Humanities Fellow award recognizes individuals for outstanding life’s work in the humanities. 

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Submitted / TPI Auburn University hollifield professor of southern history emerita Kathryn Braund will be honored as an Alabama Humanitites Fellow in October for her research dedication of early American history throughout her career.