Submitted / TPI Auburn University hollifield professor of southern history emerita Kathryn Braund will be honored as an Alabama Humanitites Fellow in October for her research dedication of early American history throughout her career.
A Dadeville local has dedicated her career to history. Soon, she will be honored in a way few academics earn.
Auburn University hollifield professor of southern history emerita Kathryn Braund is set to be honored as an Alabama Humanities Fellow in October alongside two other historians. The Alabama Humanities Fellow award recognizes individuals for outstanding life’s work in the humanities.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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