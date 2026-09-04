In football, there is a certain distinction given to a player who can do more than his one position would typically allow. Those players are usually called a Swiss Army knife, hinting at the fact that one person can be as versatile as the handy tool.

Davis McKelvey might exude the Swiss Army knife title more than anyone else in Tallapoosa County.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Dadeville's do-it-all player Davis McKelvey led the team with 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while also adding another 93 passing yards against St. Anne-Pacellie. He is the Outlook Player of the Week for his performance.