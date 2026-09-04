Samuel Higgs / TPI Dadeville's do-it-all player Davis McKelvey led the team with 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while also adding another 93 passing yards against St. Anne-Pacellie. He is the Outlook Player of the Week for his performance.
In football, there is a certain distinction given to a player who can do more than his one position would typically allow. Those players are usually called a Swiss Army knife, hinting at the fact that one person can be as versatile as the handy tool.
Davis McKelvey might exude the Swiss Army knife title more than anyone else in Tallapoosa County.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&