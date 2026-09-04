After the season opener the Southern Prep football team had against Autauga Academy, it was back to the drawing board. And safe to say it worked, with the Rangers pulling away with a 34-22 win over Valiant Cross to open the AISA-AA Region 1 season.
Southern Prep coach J.R. Rodriguez noted some key contributors moving around the field to provide the best match up possible for his team; one of the keys being moving quarterback Brayden Pace to defensive back. And against the Warriors, he made a quick impact reeling in two interceptions.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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