After the season opener the Southern Prep football team had against Autauga Academy, it was back to the drawing board. And safe to say it worked, with the Rangers pulling away with a 34-22 win over Valiant Cross to open the AISA-AA Region 1 season. 

Southern Prep coach J.R. Rodriguez noted some key contributors moving around the field to provide the best match up possible for his team; one of the keys being moving quarterback Brayden Pace to defensive back. And against the Warriors, he made a quick impact reeling in two interceptions. 

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File / TPI Southern Prep quarterback Brayden Pace (7) beat Valiant Cross on Friday night.