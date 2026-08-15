The summer break was had, vacations were taken and progress was made in the weight room. The Reeltown football team can be a testament to that, but now it's all business with the start of fall camp. 

The Rebels trotted out onto the field, dressed in helmets and shoulder pads, for the first week of practice in anticipation of the Week 0 opener against Beauregard. And for Reeltown coach Matt Johnson, he could not be happier to be on the football field. 

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